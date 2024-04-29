Hatters keeper stars as Dundee United win the Scottish Championship title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton goalkeeper Jack Walton produced a starring performance as Dundee United were crowned Scottish Championship title-winners after a 0-0 draw at Airdrie on Friday night.

The Tangerines went into the contest knowing a point would be good enough to prevent second-placed Raith Rovers from catching them, and they made sure they secured that thanks to some terrific saves from the 25-year-old stopper. Walton, who had kept 22 clean sheets from 42 appearances in all competitions prior to the contest, was tested in the first half, able to make some comfortable stops in the early stages.

The Terrors keeper then started to shine, denying Lewis McGregor from 20-yards, as ex-Luton loanee Craig Sibbald saw his shot fly wide of the target for the visitors. Walton made a superb save to prevent his side falling behind, brilliantly tipping Chris Donnell's attempt on to the inside of the post, while after the break, he made a terrific stop from Aaron Lyall.

Late on, Walton parried Josh O’Connor’s injury-time effort to safety, ensuring a 23rd shut-out for the keeper and also a second successive promotion in his career after being part of the Luton squad who reached the Premier League last term, although he is yet to play a first team game for the Hatters since signing from Barnsley in January 2023.