News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Hatters kick-off pre-season by facing Championship new boys Ipswich at Colchester

Town head to JobServe Community Stadium later this month
By Mike Simmonds
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:41 BST

Luton will kick off their preparation for the Premier League campaign with a pre-season friendly against newly-promoted Championship side Ipswich Town, the game to be staged at Colchester United on Tuesday, July 25.

With Town unable to play any matches at Kenilworth Road due to the Bobbers Stand being rebuilt in order to meet top flight requirements, it means Rob Edwards' side will take to the road ahead of their return to the top flight.

The Tractor Boys, managed by Kieran McKenna, who worked in the Spurs academy, before moving to Manchester United, where he became assistant manager under José Mourinho, are back in the second tier following a four-year absence, after finishing second in League One.

Luton will head to Colchester to take on Ipswich - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty ImagesLuton will head to Colchester to take on Ipswich - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
Luton will head to Colchester to take on Ipswich - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
Most Popular

Kick-off at the JobServe Community Stadium is 7.30pm, with ticket prices as follows – Adults: £10. Concessions (65+/U16): £5.

More information will follow on how tickets can be purchased, as the club will announce further details of their build-up to the opening game of the season at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 12 in due course.

Town U21s are in action this Saturday when they head to Hitchin Town, kick-off at 3pm.

Related topics:Ipswich TownLutonIpswichPremier LeagueManchester United