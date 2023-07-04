Hatters kick-off pre-season by facing Championship new boys Ipswich at Colchester

Luton will kick off their preparation for the Premier League campaign with a pre-season friendly against newly-promoted Championship side Ipswich Town, the game to be staged at Colchester United on Tuesday, July 25.

With Town unable to play any matches at Kenilworth Road due to the Bobbers Stand being rebuilt in order to meet top flight requirements, it means Rob Edwards' side will take to the road ahead of their return to the top flight.

The Tractor Boys, managed by Kieran McKenna, who worked in the Spurs academy, before moving to Manchester United, where he became assistant manager under José Mourinho, are back in the second tier following a four-year absence, after finishing second in League One.

Luton will head to Colchester to take on Ipswich - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Kick-off at the JobServe Community Stadium is 7.30pm, with ticket prices as follows – Adults: £10. Concessions (65+/U16): £5.

More information will follow on how tickets can be purchased, as the club will announce further details of their build-up to the opening game of the season at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 12 in due course.