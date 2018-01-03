Hatters labelled the best in League Two by gracious Imps boss

A gracious Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley conceded that his side came up against the best team in the league at Kenilworth Road on Monday afternoon.

The visitors had taken the lead on two occasions, only to suffer a 4-2 defeat, as both Danny Hylton and Harry Cornick scored in the second half when both sides had seen a player sent off.

They’re a team geared up to move through the leagues, so we wish them well going forward. Danny Cowley

Cowley said: “Luton are a very, very good team, best in the league, there’s absolutely no shadow of a doubt about that, so credit to them.

“I thought it was a great atmosphere, really hostile atmosphere, difficult atmosphere for away teams, so credit to the Luton fans for creating that and they’re a team geared up to move through the leagues, so we wish them well going forward.

“The fact they’ve been able to make as many changes as they have done Saturday to Monday is obviously a big advantage.

“They’re the worst team possible to play 10 v 10 as it makes the pitch even bigger for you as there’s a player less on it.”

Despite his words of praise, Cowley still felt Lincoln could have got something from the game.

He added: “From 45 (minutes) to when they score, we’re the better team, we’re significantly the better team for that period, there’s only one team that’s going to win it.

“We have a great header that gets cleared off the line, bounced around, probably we should have been hungrier to score.

“We have a great moment when Josh Ginnelly goes through one-on-one, but just cant get the touch to make it a one-on-one, the chances fizzles out.

“Then Greeny (Matt Green) hits the inside of the post and you’re millimetres away from going 3-2 up and these are the small margins.

“I think we have to take the positives and the over-riding positive is Luton are a top, top team and for periods out there, we were the better team.”