Hatters legend and history-maker Mpanzu is one of five players released by Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Long-serving midfielder free to find a new club this summer

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has ended his 11-and-a-half-year stint with the Hatters having been released following the announcement of the club’s retained list.

The 31-year-old became a history-maker last season as having signed for Town as a teenager from West Ham United in 2013, on loan to begin with and then permanently, was the first player to go from non-league to the Premier League with the same club when the Hatters won promotion to the top flight, and he started the opening day 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mpanzu, who has been capped by DR Congo, made 412 appearances in total for the Hatters during his stint in Bedfordshire, the 10th most in Luton’s history, scoring 23 goals as well, earning himself hero status amongst supporters. However, having found it hard to break into the side this term, he went on loan to League One side Rotherham United, whom he featured 18 times for and will now be a free agent this summer.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu waits to come on at Old Trafford in the Premier League - pic: Liam Smith

A club statement said: “A further tribute to Pelly and his achievements will follow, but let the simple stats speak for themselves: the 31-year-old is the only man to win four promotions and play in five different divisions for the same club. Over 412 appearances he ‘banged’ in 23 goals, earning him hero status inside Kenilworth Road. Thank you, Pell!”

Mpanzu joins another long-serving player in leaving the club, with defender Amari’i Bell moving on, ending his four-year spell at Kenilworth Road. The 31-year-old arrived as a free agent under former boss Nathan Jones following his release from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2021, helping Town reach the play-offs in his first full season.

Bell was then a regular as the Hatters went one better the following campaign, with 47 outings as Town reached the play-off final at Wembley, featuring in the whole 120 minutes as Luton beat Coventry City on penalties to reach the Premier League. The Jamaican international was restricted to 21 top flight outings by injury, and after playing 31 times this season, has now been allowed to seek fresh employment following 157 appearances two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced goalkeeper Tim Krul is also departing, the 37-year-old having played six times in the cup since he joined on a free transfer at the start of the top flight campaign, with Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and Africa Cup of Nations winner Victor Moses leaving too, having featured just 18 times this term, scoring once when joining on a free under ex-manager, Rob Edwards, only playing once under new boss Matt Bloomfield.

Young goalkeeper Jameson Horlick is also moving on, as having come through the youth ranks he didn’t make a first team appearance, with loan stints at Dulwich Hamlet, Bedford Town and Hemel Hempstead Town this term, as is attacker Dion Pereira, who played three times since joining in December 2020, but has been out on loan for the past few years at Bradford City, Sutton United and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Loan players Kal Naismith and Josh Bowler have returned to their parent clubs Bristol City and Nottingham Forest respectively, where Naismith will become a free agent in the summer, as a club statement added: “We would like to thank Kal, Tim, Victor, Jameson and Josh immensely their contribution to the club this season and wish them well for their future careers.”