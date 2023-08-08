Hatters legend David Pleat to hold an Evening with… at the Hat Factory

​Luton Town’s legendary former manager David Pleat is holding an evening with… at the Hat Factory this Thursday, between 7pm-9pm.

The 78-year-old played almost 200 games for the Hatters back in the 1960s, before returning to Kenilworth Road as manager in 1978 and is widely regarded as one of the finest to ever take charge of the club.

Leading Town back into Division One, Pleat kept Luton in the top flight until he left for Tottenham Hotspur in May 1986, including famously beating Manchester City on the last day to stay up, also reaching the FA Cup semi-final after assembling a side containing the likes of Mick Harford, Ricky Hill and Mal Donaghy.

He returned as manager once more in 1991, as although he couldn’t prevent relegation this time, reached the final four of the FA Cup in 1994 and brought through players like Mark Pembridge, John Hartson and Paul Telfer and Ceri Hughes.

Author Phil Duffy, who recently wrote and published two volumes titled ‘They played for David Pleat at Luton Town’ is selling tickets for the event at £5, which goes to the CHUMS charity.