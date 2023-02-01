Hatters legend Harford backs ex-Posh youngster to develop into a 'top striker' at Luton

Luton chief recruitment officer Mick Harford insists that new signing Joe Taylor can develop into a ‘top striker’ after his move from League One Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee was unveiled late on transfer deadline day yesterday.

The 20-year-old is relatively untested at Championship level, having made just four substitute appearances for the Posh last term as they were relegated back in to League One.

This season, he has featured times in the third tier, all from the bench, although did start twice in the Carabao Cup, scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-0 victory at Plymouth Argyle.

Hatters chief of recruitment Mick Harford

It was prior to his time at London Road that Taylor really caught the eye, when on the books of National League side King’s Lynn Town, he scored 21 goals in 13 appearances for Eastern Counties League Premier Division side Wroxham.

On Taylor, who also scored a hat-trick in a Premier League Cup quarter-final victory against Charlton Athletic, Harford said: “We have tracked Joe for a long period of time, and have got many reports on him.

"We’ve seen him play in many various types of game, at training grounds and at the main stadium, and he always seems to be on the shoulder of the last defender, looking for that ball over the top to run in behind.

“He’s got good pace and we believe he’s a real threat who will always create chances for himself.