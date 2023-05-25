Hatters legend Harford insists a film should be made if Luton reach the top flight with Brad Pitt playing his part!

Hatters legend Mick Harford believes a film should and will be made about Luton’s rise up from the depths of the Conference to the Premier League if they can make it a reality on Saturday, with none other than movie legend Brad Pitt playing himself!

The 64-year-old former player has been a huge part of Town being able to get into this position, after spending 18 months as manager back in 2008 and then returning as chief recruitment officer in January 2016.

Since then he has taken on virtually every single role going at Kenilworth Road, from assistant manager to interim boss, leading Luton up to the Championship in the second half of the 2017-18 season.

Hatters legend Mick Harford speaks to the press

He returned to his recruitment role once Graeme Jones took over, but was then back for another spell in the dug-out as assistant when Nathan Jones was reappointed, taking charge for one game this season after the Welshman left to take over at Southampton.

Although has gone back to his head of recruitment position since Rob Edwards came in, speaking about the chance of making it to the top flight not even a decade after they were out of the league, Harford said: “We’ve got to talk about it because there is a massive story unfolding here for us if we do get promoted.

"I think they should make a film out of it if we do get promoted, I think they should and I think they will.

“It is Luton’s biggest game in their history in terms of where we are and the context of where we are at the moment in my opinion.

"If you get into the promised land we get a vast amount of money and we can build the stadium and that stadium will secure our future for a long time.”

Asked who would play him if such a film is ever commissioned, he continued: “No idea! Who’s got a broken nose and a dodgy knee eh?

“Who would play me? It has got to be Brad Pitt hasn’t it?!”

Harford was at the club right back when the current journey began, appointed manager in January 2008, unable to prevent them dropping into League Two.

He then saw the FA decide to mete out a 30-point deduction, the most any team has received in their history, for the following season, meaning relegation out of the Football League was virtually a certainty before a ball had even been kicked.

Although Town gave it a go, their 89-year stint was ended in April 2009, dropping into the Conference, although Harford did manage to give the long-suffering supporters one day to cherish in a campaign of gloom, winning the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy at Wembley by beating Scunthorpe United 3-2.

Harford always knew the campaign was going to be bitterly tough having been hampered quite so drastically by the penalty, which is why the victory at the home of English football was such a special one, saying: “At the start of the season, when you are deducted 30 points it is very, very hard to attract players to a football club.

“It is very difficult to say ‘come on, come and join us in League Two.’

"It is very difficult to attract players, but I believe the reason why we got a set of players, the likes of Chris Martin, George Pilkington, Tommy Craddock and other players who stayed with the club, who could have went off to new pastures and probably made more money and a team who was probably in a better position, I believe that shows the power and the greatness of the football club.

"Players who said ‘yeah, I’ll buy into what you’re trying to do,' and that was one of my biggest feelings on why it was a magnificent achievement winning that trophy, because after 30 points players could easily have gone elsewhere.

“I knew 2020 was in place at the time and there was going to be a rebuild and there was going to be a reset and I’ll never forget when we did get relegated a couple of weeks later, against Chesterfield, we drew here and got relegated.

"We had a meeting, just myself and the players and I said to the players, ‘have a look at the clock, remember the date, because this is the time a new Luton Town starts now, after all the deductions, all the penalty points.’

"So that was a bit of closure for us after we had got all of the cr*p out of the way basically and we restarted.”

It took five years for the Hatters to climb back out of the non-league, led there by John Still, as since then they have rocketed back up the footballing echelon, Nathan Jones earning promotion from League Two, Harford himself at the helm as they reached the second tier too.

Finishing third this term and now going up against Coventry City in the play-off final on Saturday, Harford can’t quite believe they are just one game away from becoming a Premier League side for the first time in their history and heading back to the top division they were last in over 30 years ago in 1992.

He added: “Not really, you are so far down the ladder, you’ve come back from such a rollercoaster ride from the depths of despair which it was.

"The club was in turmoil, thirty points going into the National League, took five years to get out of the National League, you look at Wrexham, they’ve taken them up, but it’s a real, real tough league.

“Obviously with Gary (Sweet, CEO) and the board and 2020 in charge they spent a few years in the National League and John Still then came in.

"John Still should get legendary status at this football club for getting us back in the Football League and that was the start of the rise as we’re on at the moment.

"John deserves a lot of plaudits for that, but no you could never have imagined it.

"As I’ve said before all the managers here have had massive support from the board and 2020 and whatever a manager wants or he’s asked for, he’s been given and they’ve been very, very supportive.

“Nathan came after John Still, did a great job, got us out of League Two into League One and we progressed into the Championship.

“Nathan left and came back and steadied the ship again and obviously Rob has taken over and done a brilliant, brilliant job.

"You have to give the manager a lot of credit since he came in.

"From day one he said I believe we can get promoted, I believe we can get into the play-offs, I believe we can get to Wembley and he’s been very positive in that attitude.

"So he sent a message out very early that he had trust, he had faith, he had belief in the players and in all fairness the players have responded to his management style and they’ve done really well.

