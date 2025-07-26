Hatters legend joins Cambridge United on a free transfer
Luton Town legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has agreed to move to League Two side Cambridge United.
The 31-year-old saw his 11-year stint at Kenilworth Road ended in the summer, as the only player ever to go from non-.league to the Premier League with the same club, was released at the end of his contract, having represented the Hatters’ 412 times. The ex-West Ham youngster, who also had a brief stint with Rotherham United as well last term, told the U’s official website: “I am delighted to join the club.
"Cambridge called me about two weeks ago and came down to see me, told me about the project they are trying to build here and I wanted to make sure it was the right move for my career. I am ready to get going. It's new to me - a different feeling, different people, different views and a different opportunity. I am glad I am here at Cambridge and I can't wait to play my football here."
Meanwhile, United boss Neil Harris added, “Pelly is a tremendous signing for our football club and he brings a wealth of experience. He is a serial promotion winner from his early days of starting in non-league football, all the way through to winning promotion to the Premier League. I have talked a lot about trying to bring successful players to the club, and Pelly obviously brings that in abundance. He's a combative midfielder, who has experience of every level, and he brings so many qualities to us - as a character and a personality, but also with his ability on the football pitch."
