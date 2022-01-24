Hatters legend Ricky Hill named technical director at Jamaican Premier League side Montego Bay United

Ricky Hill during his time in charge of the Hatters

Former Luton midfielder Ricky Hill has been appointed technical director at Jamaican Premier League side Montego Bay United.

The 62-year-old had a lengthy playing career with the Hatters, joining in 1976 when signed by David Pleat, going on to play 508 times, scoring 65 goals, as he was part of the successful Town team that won the 1988 Littlewoods Cup final, also earning three England caps during that time.

He left for a spell in France with Le Havre in 1989, coming back to England to play for Leicester in 1990, rejoining Pleat once more for £100,000 before going to America to play for the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

As a player-coach he took the club to two national championships and was named 1992 'Coach of the Year', as he also featured for Chertsey Town, Hitchin and Cocoa Expos, before becoming youth team coach at Sheffield Wednesday, again with Pleat.

He also coached the U17s at Tottenham Hotspur, named Luton manager in July 2000, but left just four months later.

In January 2011, Hill was announced as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, winning the Soccer Bowl 2012, and will now head to Jamaica, as he told the Jamaica Observer: "I am here to add all that I have, as best as I can, to the production of Jamaican football.

"I am not just here for Montego Bay United, that is my priority, but whilst I am here I want to develop the type of player that is going to leave Jamaica and be part of the Jamaican culture whether it be internationally, whether it be overseas with the style, the ethos and understanding that will be desired worldwide.

"That's my aim,” he noted.