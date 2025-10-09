Hatters legend thanks Town fans for their superb ovation at Cambridge

Midfielder makes introduction from the bench in Vertu Trophy tie

Luton Town legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu thanked the Hatters fans for their superb ovation during and after the club’s 3-1 defeat at Cambridge United in the Vertu Trophy group stage clash on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old had spent a decade at Kenilworth Road after signing from West Ham permanently in January 2014, becoming the first player to go from non-league to the Premier League with the same club, as he ended up making 412 appearances, the 10th most in the club’s history. He was released by former manager Matt Bloomfield in the summer though when his contract expired, heading to the Abbey Stadium, as he took on his old side for the first time in midweek.

Named on the bench, Mpanzu received a hero’s welcome from the near 600 Luton fans when he was introduced with his side 2-1 ahead on 65 minutes, as he helped the U’s score a third through Elias Kachunga late on to pick up a crucial three group stage points. After the contest, the ex-West Ham youngster went over to the visiting faithful, with many staying behind to pay their respects to the bona fide club legend, giving him some well deserved and lengthy applause. Writing on Instagram afterwards, Mpanzu said: “I appreciate all the fans yesterday for the love last night. We'll always Mooooove and Grooove.”

Keeper James Shea, who joined the club in July 2017 when the midfielder had already helped Town out of the Conference, was quick to praise his former team-mate, continuing: “Legend, legend of a man, legend. What he’s done for the club is unbelievable and you become a legend in this team for what he’s done. If we had 11 Pelly Ruddocks, but he was a great servant for the club. It was a pleasure to have been his team-mate for so many years and I wish him all the best and he deserves that applause he got at the end as he’s been fantastic for this club.”

Meanwhile, Town were being taken by U21s lead coach Alex Lawless with Luton still searching for a new manager, as the former Hatters midfielder was a player himself at Kenilworth Road when Mpanzu first arrived under John Still. He added: “If I’m honest I wouldn’t expect anything less. Seeing Pelly come to the club at the very beginning, I love Pelly as a player, as a person I think he’s exactly what football needs. We all know what the club feels for him, so it was just fitting. I know he’s had that type of reaction from people since he’s left but then at another club it just goes to consolidate that a little bit more. It was great for him, he thoroughly deserves it.”