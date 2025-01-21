Hatters let the lead slip twice as they fall to Oxford defeat

Luton fall to defeat at Oxford United this evening - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Championship: Oxford United 3 Luton Town 2

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town somehow made it 12 straight away defeats as they let the lead slip not once but twice when beaten 3-2 at Oxford United this evening.

Having swapped ends 2-1 to the good thanks to goals from Tom Krauß and Mark McGuinness, an enterprising first half led those packed in the away end at the Kassam Stadium and watching on at home, to believe they were finally about to end their deeply embarrassing away day sequence. However, the visitors then fell back in to their woeful defensive ways after the break, Ciaron Brown poking home from a corner, Greg Leigh left in splendid isolation to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town had made two changes from Saturday's goalless draw against Preston North End, Elijah Adebayo replacing Carlton Morris upfront, Zack Nelson in for Jacob Brown, as the pair dropped to the bench. There they were joined by Alfie Doughty for the first time since early November, the wingback having finally returned from ankle ligament damage.

Luton made a bright start on the ball once more as manager Matt Bloomfield's work was already clear to see, not afraid to receive it in tight spaces with some neat interchanges, but also going long when needed, McGuinness's raking ball finding Adebayo who having got in front of his defender, couldn't get enough to loft over the advancing Jamie Cumming.

The Hatters’ intent did pay off on 10 minutes, Jordan Clark going on a powerful run through the middle and was brought down by Matt Philips for a booking. The set-piece was well delivered by the midfielder, just nodded away by the U's defence, but it was collected by Luton and McGuinness was able to get a sliding toepoke through to the unmarked Krauß.

He in turn needed no invitation to hit the sweetest of drives that flew past Cumming and into the corner of the net for his second goal for the club and the first of the Bloomfield era. The U's felt they should have had the chance to equalise from the spot on 19 minutes, dangerous right winger Przemyslaw Plachet doing brilliantly to weave his way into the box before going to ground under the challenge of Amari'i Bell. It looked a clear penalty from the vantage point in the press box, but referee Stephen Martin adjudged otherwise, waving the appeals away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford weren't behind for long though, as despite Placheta appearing the main threat, they got the leveller from the left hand side on 22 minutes. Siriki Dembele released Cameron Brannagan who sent over a cross that centre half Michal Helik was somehow left unmarked to fly-kick goalwards, Thomas Kaminski getting a strong hand to the shot, but could only push it on to the post as it dribbled over the line.

The scoring kept coming though, as with 26 minutes gone, Clark delivered a magnificent set-piece from deep which beat almost everyone in the area but for McGuinness at the back post. His header was fisted away by Cumming, only for the centre half to demand it had crossed the line, the official's watch agreeing, Martin whistling and pointing to the centre circle, much to the delight of those travelling supporters.

The U's didn't seem too fazed by the quickfire response though, particularly Siriki Demeble as he had one deflected cross that Kaminski needed to be alert to gather, the stopper then parrying away another more direct attempt from the attacker. Luton came on strong once more, playing without doubt some of the best football on the road this term, with the confidence flowing through the players.

One move on the left almost paid dividends, before some more neat flicks and tricks from Isaiah Jones saw Clark play in Adebayo, who should have applied the finishing touch to a quite dreamy move, only to delay as the U's were able to block. Town dug in well at the start of the second half, as although they still retained a forward threat, couldn't get out to test Cumming, restricting United to efforts from range, Placheta spiralling one over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson then had a pop from 25 yards, sending it into the car park, as Town broke well to win a corner on the right, showing an inventiveness to mix things up from the flag kick, Clark dragging to the edge of the box where Krauß's low drive was repelled. Out of nowhere, the hosts restored parity on 59 minutes, as a corner was diverted goalwards by Brown beyond the reach of Kaminski.

Bloomfield responded to the setback immediately with a quadruple substitution before the game restarted, Doughty back, joined by Morris, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Brown, with Adebayo, Jones, Krauss and Nelson making way. Doughty immediately showed what Luton have been missing, as playing in a far more offensive role, he was involved in the action on both the right and left flanks.

But just when it looked like the alterations would work, Town returned to their shambolic defensive ways that have haunted them this term, a deep cross from Will Vaulks saw Leigh somehow left completely unmarked eight yards out to easily bury his downward header beyond Kaminski, the hosts taking the lead for the first time on the evening.

Oxford sent on new signing Tom Bradshaw, whose back header was easy for Kaminski, but despite having 20 minutes to find an equaliser, all the puff appeared to evaporate from the Hatters, who stunned by the two goals, were unable to lift their chins off the floor and go again in the final stages. Never once getting close to the kind of zippy, one-touch football that was on display in the first half, they resorted to long balls into the box, while giving away soft free kick after soft free kick, as they tamely limped to yet another away defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U's: Jamie Cumming, Ciaron Brown, Will Vaulks, Przemyslaw Placheta (Hidde Ter Avest 80), Cameron Branagan (C, Ruben Rodrigues 90), Mark Harris (Tom Bradshaw 65), Matt Phillips (Alex Matos 65), Greg Leigh, Siriki Dembele (Louie Sibley 90), Peter Kioso, Michael Helik. Subs not used: Matt Ingram, Sam Long, Ole Romeny, Idris Ell Mizouni.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Krauß (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 60) Jordan Clark (C, Cauley Woodrow 81), Isaiah Jones (Jacob Brown 60), Zack Nelson (Alfie Doughty 60), Elijah Adebayo. (Carlton Morris 60). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Reuell Walters, Liam Walsh. Referee: Stephen Martin. Booked: Phillips 10, Nelson 24, Krauß 38, Jones 50, Brannagan 83, Long 84. Attendance: 11,035 ( Hatters).