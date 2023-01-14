Hatters let two-goal lead slip as West Brom hit back to take the points at Kenilworth Road

Carlton Morris wheels away after making it 1-0 to Luton this afternoon

Luton let a two goal lead slip as they fell to a first home defeat under manager Rob Edwards, as visitors West Bromwich Albion showcased their clear promotion credentials with victory at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The hosts had been in dreamland early on, Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo putting Town 2-0 in front after just 10 minutes, but the Baggies didn't let it unduly bother them and after pulling one back before the break, took the points with a quickfire double midway through the second period.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards made five changes from the team who drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup last Saturday, Adebayo, Tom Lockyer, Jordan Clark, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty all recalled, as Harry Cornick, Cauley Woodrow, Louie Watson, Gabe Osho and Reece Burke dropped to bench.

Buoyed by a run of eight wins from nine, the visitors, as was to be expected, made the better start, Jed Wallace's stabbed effort deflecting wide and the resulting corner flashing across goal, just missed by Darnell Furlong

However, the Hatters then stunned their high-flying opponents as a neat move around the back three led to James Bree finding Carlton Morris in space on the right.

He took the ball on his chest, meandered across the field and then with an air of real authority and simplicity, unleashed a left foot daisycutter from fully 30 yards that arrowed into the bottom corner past former Town loanee Alex Palmer.

The visitors should have levelled immediately, John Swift was left totally unmarked, only to put his free header over the bar from 10 yards out.

With the Baggies having only conceded twice in their previous nine league matches ahead of the game, Town made it two in the space of three minutes moments later, Bree showing just why keeping him in the transfer window is crucial.

The wingback unleashed a quite terrific free kick from the right that was met by a thumping header from Adebayo for his first goal since October 15 to double the lead.

Town might have even had a third by the 12th minute, Adebayo having an attempt charged behind and from the corner, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's first attempt was repelled, his next dragged awkwardly wide.

WBA were by no means about to roll over though despite the precarious nature of the situation, Okay Yokuslu sending his ambitious 25-yarder over the top, while Ethan Horvath had to flick Dara O'Shea's attempt behind.

Although not seeing too much of the ball, Luton were dangerous when they did have it, Dan Potts with a lovely cross from the left which saw Morris clearly pushed when trying to convert at the back post, referee Josh Smith waving away his vociferous appeals.

Somehow Albion didn't reduce the deficit on 25 minutes, when a corner caused real trouble, Horvath's punch going up rather than out, Daryl Dike heading against the bar from close range, Town rather desperately just about able to clear their lines.

Another corner caused issues with Horvath having to be alert to prevent the ball crossing the line, winning a free-kick for his troubles too.

In one of the most open matches seen at Kenilworth Road this term, a free kick from the Baggies almost led to another chance on 33 minutes, glancing away off the top of Furlong's head.

A poor touch from Amari’i Bell let in Jed Wallace, who went for a near post thunderbolt that Horvath was equal to.

However, the keeper was then picking the ball out of his net on 39 minutes following a long ball forward.

Losing out to Dike on the edge of the area, the visiting attacker just wanting it more with a block tackle on his clearance seeing the ball bounce into the unguarded net.

After the break, the Baggies didn't show any signs that the interval had halted their dominance of territory, bossing proceedings once more in the early stages.

Luton did begin to show signs of life having weathered the mini-storm, Allan Campbell sending an ambitious volley waywardly over.

However, there was no stopping the visitors, as after all the hard work Luton had done in preserving their lead, they were then undone by a really equaliser.

Once Horvath fumbled a deep cross, Town were on the back foot, as the keeper couldn't hold a follow up shot, with Jayson Molumby crashing home the loose ball.

In a flash, the Baggies were then ahead, Matt Phillips sending over a brilliant cross from the right which saw a statuesque Town defence freeze and Townsend arrive at the back post to slam into the roof of the net.

Edwards opted to bring on Cameron Jerome, Cornick and Woodrow for the two goalscorers and Mpanzu with 20 to go, Watson following shortly afterwards, but the additions couldn’t spark any sign of a leveller.

Bar one attempt that saw Cornick head straight into the hands of Palmer when looking to break through, the hosts were unable to rouse themselves for a grandstand equaliser, as they slipped to defeat.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell , Jordan Clark (Louie Watson 81), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Cameron Jerome 71), Elijah Adebayo (Harry Cornick 71), Carlton Morris (Cauley Woodrow 71).

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Reece Burke, Gabe Osho.

Baggies: Alex Palmer, Darnell Furlong, Conor Townsend, Dara O'Shea (C), Matt Phillips (Adam Reach 90), Daryl Dike, Jayson Molumby, Erik Pieters, Jed Wallace (Semi Ajayi 84), John Swift (Grady Diangana 56), Okay Yokuslu.

Subs not used: David Button, Tom Rogic, Jake Livermore, Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

Referee: Josh Smith.

Booked: Mpanzu 43, Molumby 61, Campbell 88, Bree 90, Dike 90.