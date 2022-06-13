Hatters linked with a loan move for Seagulls full back

Brighton defender Alex Cochrane

Luton have been linked with a loan move for promising Brighton defender Alex Cochrane.

The 22-year-old left back came through the ranks for the Seagulls, playing for the U18s and U23s, before featuring in the Checkatrade Trophy against Luton in September 2018, the Hatters winning 2-1.

Cochrane went on to make Carabao Cup outings in two years, with six Checkatrade Trophy appearances in total, before heading to Scottish Premier League side Hearts last summer.

He had a successful season at Tynecastle, playing 40 games, scoring three goals, including starting the Scottish Cup final 2-0 defeat to Rangers.

The Seagulls recently activated an option to extend the defender’s contract at the Amex for another 12 months, with the Sun reporting Luton are interested in bringing him to Kenilworth Road on loan next term, although face competition from QPR, Coventry, Rotherham and Hearts.

Speaking to the Brighton official website about his time north of the border, Cochrane said: “I’ve definitely done better than I was expecting to.

“There’s always moments in the season where you have blips – I’ve definitely had those. But I came through the other side.

“I think I will look back on this season proudly and obviously the success the club has had in the league and the cup is something to be very proud of and it’s been a privilege.

“I didn’t know much about the league when I first joined, so there were a few queries and I had and a few doubts.

"But as I started to play and find my feet, it’s been something I have enjoyed.