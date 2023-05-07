Hatters linked with a move for Charlton Athletic's on-loan Crystal Palace attacker

News you can trust since 1891
By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th May 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 09:19 BST

Luton have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi when the transfer window reopens, if they don’t win promotion to the Premier League this season.

The 20-year-old former Chelsea youngster moved to Selhurst Park in 2019, playing twice for the Eagles in the Premier League, also netting 18 times in 25 Premier League 2 Division One fixtures last term.

Rak-Sakyi moved to League One Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan in the summer, and has gone on to impress massively, scoring 15 goals in 42 League One encounters.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in action for Charlton this seasonJesurun Rak-Sakyi in action for Charlton this season
The Sun is now reporting that Ipswich Town, who have won promotion to the Championship this season are keen admirers of the England U20 international, also claiming Luton would be interested as well, but only if they fail to reach the top flight through the upcoming play-offs.

