Hatters linked with a move for Charlton Athletic's on-loan Crystal Palace attacker

Luton have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi when the transfer window reopens, if they don’t win promotion to the Premier League this season.

The 20-year-old former Chelsea youngster moved to Selhurst Park in 2019, playing twice for the Eagles in the Premier League, also netting 18 times in 25 Premier League 2 Division One fixtures last term.

Rak-Sakyi moved to League One Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan in the summer, and has gone on to impress massively, scoring 15 goals in 42 League One encounters.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in action for Charlton this season