Hatters linked with a move for former Manchester United, Aston Villa and Napoli defender

Luton Town are reportedly close to signing former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe after he left Premier League giants Manchester United at the end of last season.

The 25-year-old, who was born in DR Congo before moving to England as a youngster, joining the academy at Old Trafford as a nine-year-old, making 37 first team appearances for the Red Devils, captaining the club at every level, ahead of his departure in the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuanzebe was believed to have a number of offers on the table from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but the Daily Mirror is now reporting that after being plagued by injury problems last term, he has completed a three week training regime at St George’s Park and is considered fit enough to become the Hatters’ 11th signing of the transfer window.

Axel Tuanzebe in action for Manchester United - pic: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

On coming through the ranks at United, captaining the victorious Milk Cup youth side in 2014 and winning the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, the defender turned pro in 2015.

He made his first team debut in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic in January 2017 and then earned his Premier League bow in a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Tuanzebe also won the Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year award that year, playing in the Champions League win over CSKA Moscow, then heading to Aston Villa in January 2018, making five Championship appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following season saw him return to Villa Park, with 30 outings as the Villains, who had been relegated to the Championship, won promotion back to the top flight via a 2-1 play-off final win over Derby County in which the defender played 90 minutes.

Back at United, Tuanzebe became the youngster player to captain the club since Norman Whiteside when handed the armband for the Carabao Cup clash with Rochdale in September 2019, featuring 10 times that season.

The England youth international at U19 to U21 level made 18 appearances the following campaign, heading back to Villa in August 2021, turning out 11 times, then going to Serie A side Napoli, for whom he played twice.