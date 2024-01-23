Hatters linked with a move for out of contract West Bromwich Albion defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town have emerged as surprise contenders to sign experienced West Bromwich Albion centre half Kyle Bartley according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

After breaking into the side at the start of the campaign, the 32-year-old has become a mainstay of the Baggies defence in the Championship this term, playing in 23 of their 28 league fixtures, scoring twice as well, helping the club to fifth place, although some way off the automatic promotion slots. He is believed to have just six months left on his deal at the Hawthorns though, which is rumoured to have alerted the Hatters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town could be interested in bolstering their defensive options ahead of the deadline passing next Thursday, as they remain without club captain Tom Lockyer for the foreseeable future as he continues to recover from his cardiac arrest, while summer addition Mads Andersen has suffered with injuries this season, along with Reece Burke and Dan Potts, the latter yet to feature in a first team game.

Kyle Bartley celebrates a goal with West Bromwich Albion team-mate Brandon Thomas-Asante - pic: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images