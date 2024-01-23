Hatters linked with a move for out of contract West Bromwich Albion defender
Luton Town have emerged as surprise contenders to sign experienced West Bromwich Albion centre half Kyle Bartley according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.
After breaking into the side at the start of the campaign, the 32-year-old has become a mainstay of the Baggies defence in the Championship this term, playing in 23 of their 28 league fixtures, scoring twice as well, helping the club to fifth place, although some way off the automatic promotion slots. He is believed to have just six months left on his deal at the Hawthorns though, which is rumoured to have alerted the Hatters.
Town could be interested in bolstering their defensive options ahead of the deadline passing next Thursday, as they remain without club captain Tom Lockyer for the foreseeable future as he continues to recover from his cardiac arrest, while summer addition Mads Andersen has suffered with injuries this season, along with Reece Burke and Dan Potts, the latter yet to feature in a first team game.
Bartley came through the ranks at Arsenal, making one Champions League appearance for the Gunners, before spells with Sheffield United, Rangers, Swansea, Birmingham and Leeds United. He has over 50 Premier League outings under his belt while at his current club and Swansea, his last coming back in May 2021.