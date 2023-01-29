Barnsley keeper Jack Walton has been linked with a move to Luton

Luton are reportedly showing an interest in signing Barnsley goalkeeper Jack Walton.

The 24-year-old started out with Bolton Wanderers as a youngster, then moving to Oakwell in 2013, named Academy Player of the Year for 2014-15.

He quickly signed a first professional contract, before two stints on loan at Conference North club Stalybridge Celtic, keeping three clean sheets in eight games during his second spell.

Walton eventually made his Tykes debut in a 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in April 2018, keeping a first shut-out on his second outing, a 2-0 win over Brentford.

He played nine times during the 2019-20 campaign, including the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road in lockdown, going on to feature 25 times the following season, beaten by James Collins for Luton’s 1-0 win at Oakwell.

Last term he played 10 times, three in the FA Cup and then finishing the season in goal as Barnsley were relegated to League One.

This season, Walton has been restricted to nine outings, only one outing in the league, with the rest of his appearances in the cups.