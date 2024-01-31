Hatters linked with a transfer window move for Blackburn Rovers attacker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton are rumoured to be interested in a late transfer window bid for Blackburn Rovers forward Tyrhys Dolan according to Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old winger's current deal at Ewood Park expires in June, but Rovers, who are sitting 18th in the Championship, although through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Wrexham 4-1 on Monday, are believed to exercise a 12-month extension option on his contract to push his value up.

Dolan was with the academy of both Manchester City and Burnley, also spent time at Preston North End and Clitheroe, before signing a first professional contract with Blackburn Rovers in July 2020. He made his debut in a 3-2 EFL Cup win over Doncaster Rovers on August 29, 2020 and has gone on to make 145 appearances, scoring 16 goals. This term Dolan has played 20 times for Rovers, scoring twice, while he also capped at England U20 level. playing for the Three Lions twice, scoring in a 3–1 victory over Germany in 2022.

Ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline, a report on the Sky Sports News website said: “Luton have an interest in Tyhrys Dolan at Blackburn. Dolan has scored twice and set up two more in 18 Championship appearances this season. The former England U20 winger has six months left on his current contract. There is also the option to extend it by a further year.”