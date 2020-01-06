Hatters linked with Dinamo Zagreb's Bosnian winger Hajrovic

Luton have been linked with a surprise move for Bosnian & Herzegovina international winger Izet Hajrović.

The 28-year-old is currently with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, where he has been since the 2017-18 season.

Hajrovic had been a regular prior to the current campaign, making 10 appearances this term, but only three of them have been starts, although he did come off the bench during the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City last month

According to Klix, an online news agency in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the attacker, who is under contract until 2021, is on the Hatters radar after dropping out of the first team, with Zagreb said to be willing to release him on a free transfer.

Thajrović, who was born in Switzerland, started his professional career at Grasshopper, before joining Galatasaray in 2014 for 3.5m Euros.

Later that year, he moved to Werder Bremen, who loaned him to Eibar in 2015, returning to Germany before joining Dinamo Zagreb in January 2018.

He is a former Swiss youth international, even making his senior international debut for Switzerland, only to switch his allegiance to Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2013, playing 27 times and scoring six goals, representing his country at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.