Hatters linked with Moroccan international striker from Ferencváros

Town tipped to be looking at former Belgian U21 forward
By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read

Luton are rumoured to be interested in making a move to sign Moroccan international striker Ryan Mmaee from Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

The 25-year-old started out with Belgian team Standard Liège in 2015, then having loan moves to Waasland-Beveren and Danish club AGF.

Joining Cyprus side AEL Limassol in 2019 saw the forward begin to make his mark, scoring 19 goals in 50 First Division games, before moving to Ferencváros in 2021.

Luton have been lined with a move for Ryan Mmaee of FerencvarosLuton have been lined with a move for Ryan Mmaee of Ferencvaros
Mmaee bagged 25 goals in 43 outings since heading to Hungary, including 12 in 24 last term as his team won the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I title, also playing Europa League football too.

Now, Football Insider is reporting the former Belgian youth international, whose contract runs out in 2025 and has won 12 senior caps for Morocco, scoring four goals, is interesting the Hatters, who are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

