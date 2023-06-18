Luton are rumoured to be interested in making a move to sign Moroccan international striker Ryan Mmaee from Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

The 25-year-old started out with Belgian team Standard Liège in 2015, then having loan moves to Waasland-Beveren and Danish club AGF.

Joining Cyprus side AEL Limassol in 2019 saw the forward begin to make his mark, scoring 19 goals in 50 First Division games, before moving to Ferencváros in 2021.

Luton have been lined with a move for Ryan Mmaee of Ferencvaros

Mmaee bagged 25 goals in 43 outings since heading to Hungary, including 12 in 24 last term as his team won the Nemzeti Bajnoksag I title, also playing Europa League football too.