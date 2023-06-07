Luton Town have been linked with a move to sign out of contract Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester City, captaining the U18s to the Premier League North title, also reaching the FA Youth Cup final during his time at the Etihad.

Latibeaudiere then went on loan to Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente in September 2019, featuring five times, netting once.

Joel Latibeaudiere in action for Swansea last season

He joined Swansea in October 2020, as he played 79 times for the Swans, with three goals to his name, with 37 of those coming last term, also booked 12 times.

The centre back was born in Doncaster, playing for England at youth levels from U16s to U20s, but being of Jamaican descent, was called up to the national team in May 2022, making his debut in a 6-0 friendly defeat to Catalonia.

Latibeaudiere, who was supposedly interesting Burnley in January, is set to become available on a free transfer this summer after talks broke down over a new deal at Swansea.

