Luton defender Josh Williams has joined National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town on a month’s loan deal.

The 23-year-old has been in and around the Hatters’ first team squad this season, making his first team debut in the Carabao Cup first round defeat against Newport County back in August.

Prior to moving to Kenilworth Road in September 2021, Williams had been a scholar at Aston Villa and second year pro with Crystal Palace, playing non-league football for Newcastle Town and Stafford Rangers as well.