Hatters loan former Aston Villa youngster to Hemel Hempstead
Defender moves to Tudors for a month
Luton defender Josh Williams has joined National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town on a month’s loan deal.
The 23-year-old has been in and around the Hatters’ first team squad this season, making his first team debut in the Carabao Cup first round defeat against Newport County back in August.
Prior to moving to Kenilworth Road in September 2021, Williams had been a scholar at Aston Villa and second year pro with Crystal Palace, playing non-league football for Newcastle Town and Stafford Rangers as well.
The former Wales U15 and U19 international will now head to Vauxhall Road and join a Tudors team that are 15th in the division, with three ex-Hatters in their ranks, Craig King, Jernade Meade and Godfrey Poku, as they prepare to face leaders Dartford tomorrow, a fixture Williams is eligible to feature in.