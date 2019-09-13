Hatters loan teenager to Solihull Moors

Luton have sent youngster Josh Neufville on loan to National League side Solihull Moors until January.

The 18-year-old has made four appearances for the Hatters in his career, all of which have come in cup competitions, with his most recent outing during the 3-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup last month.

Moors have taken 14 points from their opening nine league games to 11th in the table and on signing for the club, Neufville said: "I’m delighted to be joining Solihull Moors as they are a club that did very well in the National League last year and were unfortunate not to be promoted.

“Hopefully I can help the team move up the table during my time at the football club, and on a personal level, gain some valuable experience of senior football during my first loan spell away from Luton.”

Neufville has been with Town’s academy since he was an U10, having played his earlier football with Crawley Green.

He originally started as a forward, but has played at right back under Jones since the former Belgium and Everton assistant took charge at Kenilworth Road in the summer.

Speaking about his switch to a more defensive role recently, the Luton chief said: "I do trust Josh, he’s a young man and has got a lot to learn, a lot to improve in.

"But I’ll guarantee he’ll fight for you on the pitch, I’ll guarantee one v ones, he won’t let you down, I’ll guarantee that when he opens his legs up, he’ll shock people with his physicality.

"He just needs experience like any young man, but so far in pre-season, I think he’s felt part of the group and I’ve been really impressed with him.

Neufville could make his debut for his new side tomorrow afternoon when they head up to Barrow.