Hatters loan winger Onyedinma to Rotherham United

Attacker heads to the Millers
By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read

Luton have allowed winger Fred Onyedinma to leave Kenilworth Road and join Championship side Rotherham United on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old started his career at Millwall, playing over 150 times for the Lions in five years, before joining Wycombe Wanderers in the summer of 2019, having spent time on loan with the Chairboys previously.

After impressing while at Adams Park, Onyedinma caught the eye of previous Luton boss Nathan Jones, snapped up in May 2021, going on to enjoy a man-of-the-match debut, setting up two and scoring one in the 3-0 opening day success over Peterborough United.

He went on to play 31 games in his maiden season with the Hatters, scoring three times, although 16 of them were from the bench.

Injuries were to affect him last term too, featuring 21 times, but restricted to just seven starts, although he did come off the bench in the play-off final victory over Coventry City at Wembley.

Onyedinma has now agreed to join the Millers for the new campaign, as speaking ahead of his move, United boss Matt Taylor said: "We're big admirers of Fred, we think he’s a fantastic player and if we get him I’ll be delighted.”

