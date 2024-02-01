Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s teenage defender Aidan Francis-Clarke has returned to St Albans City on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 18-year-old spent the second half of last term at the National League South club and helped them to the play-off final, which they eventually lost against Oxford City. He signed a new deal at Kenilworth Road in September and moved to National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on what was a season-long loan deal. Francis-Clarke played five times in total for the Daggers, with a clean sheet against Oxford City on his full debut, but was recalled by the Hatters recently.

He has now headed out again, as a statement on the Saints website said: “The club are delighted to confirm the signing of Luton Town defender Aidan Francis-Clarke on loan until the end of the season. Aidan’s stint at Clarence Park towards the end of last season remains firmly in the memory, as he played a crucial part in our run to the promotion final most notably with a timely equaliser against Dartford in the semis.

Aidan Francis-Clarke has joined St Albans on loan - pic: Luton Town FC

“The 19-year-old centre-back began the 2023/24 season by appearing on Luton’s bench in their first Premier League game. He has since been on loan with Dagenham & Redbridge, making 5 appearances and even claiming their Player of the Month award in September. Welcome back, Aidan!”