Nicolson heads to Welwyn Garden City

By Mike Simmonds
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Luton’s Development squad midfielder Callum Nicolson has joined Southern League Division One Central side Welwyn Garden City on a one-month loan.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Hatters as an U15, signed his first pro deal at Kenilworth Road back in July 2021.

He will now get a first experience of senior football with a move to the Citizens, who are ninth in the table, four points off the play-off places, as he is available for the trip to second-place Biggleswade FC on Saturday.

Welwyn also play FC Romania, Barton Rovers, Highworth Town, Didcot Town and Berkhamsted in the next month.

Southern League Division One Central