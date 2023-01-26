Hatters loan young midfielder to Citizens for a month
Nicolson heads to Welwyn Garden City
Luton’s Development squad midfielder Callum Nicolson has joined Southern League Division One Central side Welwyn Garden City on a one-month loan.
The 20-year-old, who joined the Hatters as an U15, signed his first pro deal at Kenilworth Road back in July 2021.
He will now get a first experience of senior football with a move to the Citizens, who are ninth in the table, four points off the play-off places, as he is available for the trip to second-place Biggleswade FC on Saturday.
Welwyn also play FC Romania, Barton Rovers, Highworth Town, Didcot Town and Berkhamsted in the next month.