Hatters make five changes for Chelsea cup tie as much-altered Blues bring in Lukaku and Jorginho

Luke Berry is back in the Luton team this evening

Town chief Nathan Jones has made five changes to his side for tonight's FA Cup fifth round tie against eight time winners Chelsea.

Dan Potts returns as to captain the team, with Luke Berry, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Peter Kioso and Admiral Muskwe all in as well.

It meant James Bree, Kal Naismith and Allan Campbell dropped to the bench, with Elijah Adebayo and Henri Lansbury missing out completely due to their knocks picked up against the Rams.

For the Blues, Thomas Tuchel opted to start forward £97.5m summer signing Romelu Lukaku, with nine changes in total from the team who lost out 11-10 on penalties against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

His team was still packed with internationals though, as keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who missed the deciding spot-kick at Wembley started, plus Jorginho, Timo Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kenedy and Malang Sarr, as just England international Mason Mount and Dutch defender Antonio Rudiger kept their places.

Hatters: Jed Steer, Peter Kioso, Amari'i Bell, Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, Dan Potts (C), Gabe Osho, Luke Berry, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Admiral Muskwe, Harry Cornick.

Subs: Harry Isted, James Bree, Kal Naismith, Danny Hylton, Robert Snodgrass, Jordan Clark, Allan Campbell, Elliot Thorpe, Cameron Jerome.

Blues: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho ©, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kenedy, Malang Sarr.

Subs: Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, Ross Barkley, Reece James, Dylan Williams, Harvey Vale, Lewis Hall.