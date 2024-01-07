Tim Krul starts for Luton this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Luton boss Rob Edwards has opted to go with a strong side for this afternoon's FA Cup third round clash against League One Bolton Wanderers, as he targets an long-awaited run in the competition.

There are four alterations from the 3-2 Premier League defeat to Chelsea last time out, Tim Krul, as expected, replacing Thomas Kaminski in goal for just his third start of the season. Forward Carlton Morris is in too, taking the captain's armband, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Tahith Chong all coming in for Issa Kabore, Andros Townsend and Jacob Brown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a player, Edwards had limited FA Cup success, while as a manager he saw Town knocked out by League Two Grimsby Town in round four last term. It led the Town chief to say: “Unfortunately, I’ve never really had the cup run, so it’s on the to-do list. I won’t be reminding them (the players) how bad I was in the cup!

“Yes, I wanted to, I just never got the chance to progress in that competition, for whatever reason, it just didn’t happen. I’d love it to in a manager in this position now, I’d love nothing more than to have a really good run in this competition.”

Hatters: Tim Krul, Chiedozie Ogbene, Teden Mengi, Gabe Osho, Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (C) Elijah Adebayo. Subs: Thomas Kaminski, Cauley Woodrow, Luke Berry, Mads Andersen, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Issa Kabore, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Andros Townsend.

Trotters: Nathan Baxter, Ricardo Almedia Santos, Josh Sheehan, Dion Charles, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Victor Adeboyejo, Will Forrester, Eoin Toal, Paris Maghoma, Kyle Dempsey, Randell Williams. Subs: Joel Coleman, Jack Iredale, George Thomason, Jon Daul Boovarsson, Aaron Morley, Zac Ashworth, Cameron Jerome, Luke Matheson, Conor Lewis.