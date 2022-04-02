Hatters make four changes for Lions clash as skipper Bradley returns to the bench

Kal Naismith is back for the Hatters

Luton boss Nathan Jones has made four changes to his side for this afternoon's Championship clash against Millwall at Kenilworth Road.

Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Henri Lansbury are all back in following the 3-1 win over Hull City before the international break, with Peter Kioso and Fred Onyedinma dropping to the bench, Luke Berry and Jordan Clark missing out.

Club captain Sonny Bradley also made his return to the substitutes bench for the first time since the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United in January, where he was joined by a fit-again Robert Snodgrass.

Hatters: James Shea, James Berry, Amari'i Bell, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith (C), Dan Potts ©, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: Harry Isted, Danny Hylton, Robert Snodgrass, Peter Kioso, Fred Onyedinma, Cameron Jerome, Sonny Bradley.

Lions: Bartosz Bialkowski, Danny McNamara, Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper ©, Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw, Scott Malone, George Saville, Benik Afobe, Billy Mitchell, Daniel Ballard.