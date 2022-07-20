Hatters make it five out of five by beating Posh

Cauley Woodrow scored the opening goal at Peterborough this evening

Luton recorded their fifth win out of five during the pre-season campaign after beating League One Peterborough United 2-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium this evening.

In a game that had been put back due to the searing heat of Tuesday, far cooler conditions saw the Hatters give young full back Avan Jones his first senior start of the warm-up games, with Amari'i Bell featuring as well, alongside Tom Lockyer and Dion Pereira.

Town went close in the early stages when Pereira tricked his way past a defender and fired in a cross-shot that almost deflected into the path of Jones for a tap-in, a desperate clearance just doing enough.

With 16 minutes on the clock, Posh had their first opening, Kwame Poku's low shot drawing a decent stop out of Matt Macey who parried well clear of the danger area, the keeper also turning over Harrison Burrows' 20-yard last midway through the half.

The visitors had the lead on 27 minutes when Admiral Muskwe was felled for a free kick some 22 yards from goal and Cauley Woodrow stepped up to power his effort past the wall, as it bounced in front of Harvey Cartwright and nestled in the corner.

United almost had an instant leveller, Jonson Clarke-Harris's snapshot met at full stretch by Ben Thompson, who could only divert the ball wide.

Joel Randall was next to go close for Posh, sent free in the area, unable to beat the imposing frame of Macey from a tight angle.

A lovely piece of skill from Pereira saw the attacker bundled over, Henri Lansbury's whipped free kick only just missed by Dan Potts.

Another set-piece from the midfielder saw Cameron Jerome go close, the striker reaching his deep corner at the far post, volleying well over the top.

After the break, Pereira's inswinging corner was met by Potts, who got his angles all wrong, his effort cannoning off target.

A poor challenge from Poku saw the midfielder incur the wrath of boss Nathan Jones, while Lansbury slid in moments later to earn the rare honour of being booked in a pre-season friendly.

Unfortunately for Jones, his evening was ended after landing heavily and limping off, as with the hosts not putting the ball out of play, Macey had to make another smart stop to prevent a leveller.

The full back made way for Carlton Morris, with former Manchester United and Brentford B trialist Max Haygarth on for Jerome as well.

Macey made his best save of the night when Sammie Szmodics went clean through, getting down smartly to his left to repel the low effort to safety.

In the final 20 minutes, Morris looked to open his account after a neat lay-off from Pereira, while Muskwe couldn't quite flick his attempt inside the near post.

Posh should have levelled with 12 to go, Bell beaten on the left hand side by Poku and his cross found the unmarked Clarke-Harris who sent his downward header into the ground and over the bar.

Muskwe had an opening to double Town's advantage, skewing well wide after an incisive move through the middle, as Casey Pettit was on for the closing stages in place of Lansbury.

Hatters then had their second with eight to go, Cornick off the bench and on the scoresheet, when his intended cross beat Cartwright via a hefty deflection.

Lockyer showed his intentions to keep a clean sheet, with a last-gasp block on Poku, whose header from even closer then hit a rather fortunate Potts who had stationed himself near the line.

With Harry Isted on for Macey, the sub keeper would have been expecting to pick the ball out of the net when Szmodics raced through to beat him, only to see his effort roll past the post, in what was the last action of the contest.