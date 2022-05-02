Hatters make six changes for trip to Fulham as Adebayo and Bradley miss out

Jordan Clark returns to the bench this evening

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has made six changes to his side for this evening’s Championship clash at already promoted Fulham.

Emergency loan signing Matt Ingram has been handed an instant debut under EFL rules, Harry Isted dropping to the bench.

Also in are Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Henri Lansbury, Cameron Jerome and Danny Hylton, with Dan Potts, Peter Kioso and Harry Cornick dropping to the bench, joined by fit-again midfielder Jordan Clark.

Former Cottagers strikers Elijah Adebayo is also absent, after going off in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool following a hamstring strain, club captain Sonny Bradley another missing following his ankle problem in the Tangerines clash.

A victory for the visitors would ensure their place in the play-offs this season, while winning for Fulham would seal the title, a draw enough as well due to their huge goal difference.

Cottagers: Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson, Aleksander Mitrovic, Tom Cairney ©, Tim Ream, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Tosin Adarabioyo, Fabio Carvalho, Antonee Robinson.

Subs: Paulo Gazzaniga, Michael Hector, Neeskens Kebano, Rodrigo Muniz, Nathaniel Chalobah, Joe Bryan, Jean Michael Seri.

Hatters: Matt Ingram, Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith, Amari'i Bell, Henri Lansbury, Robert Snodgrass, Allan Campbell, Cameron Jerome, Danny Hylton.