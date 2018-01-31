Hatters make third signing as Jervis joins from Plymouth

Luton Town have beaten the clock to make their third signing of transfer deadline day with the addition of Plymouth Argyle attacker Jake Jervis.

With just under half an hour to go before the window closed, the 26-year-old was snapped up for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2020.

Jervis, who started his career at Birmingham City, has played for a host of clubs already in his career, including Portsmouth, Swindon and Carlisle, plus Ross County in Scotland and Turkish club Elazigspor.

He headed to Home Park in June 2015, where he spent the past two-and-a-half seasons, scoring 31 goals in 126 games, netting 13 times as the Pilgrims won promotion to League One last season.

Jervis managed four goals in 28 appearances this season, although hasn't played January 6 and on his third acquisition of the day, following Lloyd Jones and Flynn Downs, Town chief Nathan Jones said: “We are delighted to add Jake as he gives us added competition and real attacking pace.

“We tried to add Jake in the summer but we weren't able to do it, so we're delighted to get it done now.

"He has been promoted from and scored goals at this level, and he comes with a good experience for his age.

“At 26 he's a good age, but with excellent attributes that we believe we can improve.

"He has shown a desire to come here by turning others down, and we're looking forward to working with him.”

Jervis himself added: "I’m extremely happy to be here. It’s been a long time coming since the summer when things didn’t happen, but I’m very happy to be here now.

“It fills you with confidence to know a manager actually wants you and going forward it’s something that makes you think ‘Yeah, I can settle in, the manager wants me here’ – and it’s something that will definitely help me.

“The ambition of the club and Nathan’s vision for the way he wants players to play really sold it to me, plus the aim of promotion, which is something I believe the club are going in the right direction for it.”