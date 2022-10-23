Hatters make three changes for Watford clash as Bradley, Adebayo and Freeman come in

Striker Elijah Adebayo is back in for the Hatters

Luton boss Nathan Jones has made three changes for today's derby day clash at Watford, with captain Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo and Luke Freeman coming into the side.

Dropping to the bench from the 1-0 win at Norwich City on Tuesday night are Dan Potts and Harry Cornick, while Fred Onyedinma misses out completely.

Midfielder Henri Lansbury, who had a spell Watford earlier in his career is also absent due to illness, with Louis Watson among the substitutes.

The Hornest made three changes with João Pedro, Scott Cathcart and Edo Kayembe all starting.

Hornets: Daniel Bachmann, Hamza Choudhury, William Troost-Ekong, Keinan Davis, Joao Pedro, Ken Sema, Hassane Kamara, Craig Cathcart (C), Dan Gosling, Ismaila Sarr, Edo Kayembe.

Subs: Maduka Okoye (C), Mario Gaspar, Yaser Asprilla, Vakoun Bayo, Sameul Kalu, Mattie Pollock, James Morris.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Luke Freeman, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: Harry Isted, Dan Potts, Harry Cornick, Luke Berry, Louie Watson, Gabe Osho, Cameron Jerome.

Advertisement