Hatters make young Congo defender their first signing of the January transfer window

Luton have completed their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in highly rated centre-half Christ Makosso from Belgian second division side RWD Molenbeek for an undisclosed subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old, who has already won three caps for his native Congo, arrives at Kenilworth Road for an undisclosed fee from having spent the last year in Belgium, where he joined from his previous club, French side Sochaux in January last year. Makosso’s displays led to him being called up by his country for the first time in November 2023, and he has since gone on to be a regular in their squad, with his last cap an African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in October.

Discussing Town’s newest addition with the club’s official website, Luton boss Rob Edwards said: “Christ is a young and really athletic defender who has caught the eye of the recruitment team, and we all think he’s got a really big future ahead of him. We’ll need some patience as he continues his development, but he’s an exciting young player who fits into the way we want to play going forward. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Makosso himself added: “I’m really excited to be joining Luton. I’ve seen so many positive stories about the club and the amazing fans. I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates and get working with them and the coaches. Everyone has made me feel welcome and I’m looking forward to being at Kenilworth Road for the first time to watch us tomorrow.”