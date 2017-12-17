Hatters may appeal Stacey's red card

Hatters boss Nathan Jones hasn’t ruled out appealing defender Jack Stacey’s red card picked up during the 2-0 win at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The right back was sent off by referee Lee Swabey for a high foot against the home side’s Daniel Wishart on the hour mark.

It looked to most observers as a harsh call at the time though, as Jones said: “It's a difficult one. I thought it was a definite booking obviously from the high boot, but there's no malice, his eye was on the ball.

“You never know, but I'm not going to comment on the referee in any shape or form, I'll let my marks do that.

“We’ll have a look and if there is (a chance to appeal) we will.

“It won’t do him any harm having a rest as he’s put in big distances, put in big shifts and so on, and it might be time he had a rest anyway.

“But if we can get him off the card we will, and that seemed to galvanise us actually, as I don’t think they really had a chance after that.

“Marek (Stech) didn’t have to make anything that was out of routine, so it was a pleasing one, as it’s a difficult place to come to due to the way they play.”

Town forward Danny Hylton felt that in the modern climate, the official had made the right call, as he said: “It's one of them where he's honest, he's gone in to try and win the ball, his foot’s a bit high, the lads head's a little bit low, but the way the game is, it is a sending off and he's unlucky.”

Keeper Marek Stech gave his opinion as well, saying: “It’s the referee’s decision. He puts his foot up, it’s one of them, he could have given it a yellow, but overall I think the referee hasn’t been the best, so you never know what you get.”

Luton had been leading 1-0 prior to the dismissal, with Jones then bringing on James Justin and Harry Cornick for the Lee brothers, as the move worked wonders, Hylton making it 2-0 just eight minutes later.

The striker felt his side had actually reacted well to the numerical disadvantage too, saying: “It sort of gave us the kick up the backside as we went up another level then.

"I thought we looked a bit better when Stace went off as everyone thought they had to put in a little bit more effort, run around a little bit more.

“It changed the game at the time, but Stace and JJ have been battling it out for that right back slot and both have been amazing for us.”

Meanwhile, boss Jones praised all three of his replacements, with James Collins introduced late on too, adding: “All three of them came on, we asked them to do jobs and I thought they showed real, good energy on their side.

"We went to a shape we don't normally do, but we were compact, looked a threat on the counter and we had opportunities to probably extend it.

“Harry’s had a great opportunity and he’s just a little bit slow on the trigger, but I thought we saw the game out superbly well.

“Eight minutes (of injury time), I don’t know where the eight minutes came from, but it ended up 10, though the game was never going to end, but we’re pleased.”