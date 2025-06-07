Landslaget in a great position to reach World Cup Finals

Luton midfielder Thelo Aasgaard didn’t get on to the field as Norway enjoyed a terrific 3-0 victory over Italy during their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Oslo last night.

The 23-year-old, whom head coach Stale Solbakken has warned needs to leave Kenilworth Road if he wishes to be considered for the tournament to be held in Mexico, USA and Canada next year, was named on the bench as the hosts started superbly in front of 25,796 fans at the Ullevaal Stadion, breaking the deadlock after just 14 minutes when Antonio Nusa’s through ball was collected by Alexander Sørloth, who beat Paris Saint Germain’s Champions League winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Sørloth came close again just after the half-hour mark, Donnarumma reacting well to block his low shot, but the experienced stopper was picking the ball out of his net again on 34 minutes, Nusa bursting past two defenders to drill home from the edge of the box. A third also arrived in a brilliant first half for Norway, Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard finding an unmarked Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who rounded Donnarumma to put the result beyond doubt;.

Thelo Aasgaard didn't feature for Norway against Italy - pic: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

After the break, Sander Berge almost made it 4-0 only to see his shot crash against the post, as Luciano Spalletti’s visitors didn’t evern threaten, with just one shot on target, that coming in injury time when Lorenzo Lucca’s header was comfortable saved by Orjan Nyland. Norway are now in pole position to qualify for the finals, sitting top of Group I after three games, with nine points from nine. Aasgaard will now be looking to get another cap when they travel to third placed Estonia on Monday.