Hatters midfielder blames a lack of quality as Town edge closer to the drop

Town turn in a poor performance against Blackburn at the weekend

Midfielder Jordan Clark blamed the lack of quality in front of goal that has hampered Town for the entire season for what was yet another bitterly frustrating display during the 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Luton had gone into the game with their spirits lifted following Milli Alli’s stoppage time equaliser at Stoke City in midweek, meaning expectancy levels were raised that the Hatters would be able to boost their chances of staying up with victory over a visiting side who were on an eight match winless run, losing to all of the club’s battling relegation in recent weeks.

However, despite having 18 shots during the contest, Thelo Aasgaard and Alli striking the woodwork, only three of them were actually on target, with visiting keeper Balazs Toth barely worked throughout the contest, as Rovers also comfortably saw out the final 32 minutes with just 10 men after Kristi Montgomery was sent off.

Jordan Clark looks to try and win the ball back against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday - pic: Duncan Jack / PRiME Media Images

The blank was Luton’s fifth at home in their last eight games, scoring three goals in that time, as having found the net just 37 times all season, they are by far the lowest scorers in the division, which means their second tier status is now hanging by a thread. Speaking to the club’s official website, Clark, who himself was the hosts’ best player on the day, his set-pieces setting up two opportunities for Mark McGuinness and Teden Mengi’s late attempt, saying: “We just lacked the quality to get the ball in the back of the net which has probably been one of the big downfalls throughout the year.

"We knew how massive a game it was, so it was disappointing. Even nil-nil wouldn’t have been the worst result in the world, it’s just tough to come away with nothing. When they go down to 10 you think brilliant, we have more of the ball in their half, but it’s what you do with it. Our decision-making, our final third crossing, apart from Thelo’s shot, I can’t really remember us troubling the goalie too much if I’m honest. A couple of set-pieces here and there and that bit of luck at the end maybe if it goes in off Milli's shot which was deflected, you might come away and nick a point.

"With 10 men it’s always hard as they’re going to block the goal, block the middle of the pitch, so you go round them, you get in good areas to get in good crosses and just a lack of quality. Is it the movements? A little bit of guile to find the pass and get us in some better areas to shoot? But a lack of quality killed us and we didn’t work the goalkeeper enough, especially when they were down to 10 men.

"It’s disappointing to lose because the games are running out and we know how important every game is for us, especially when you’re in the bottom three. Even a point, going into the Derby game, we beat them and then you probably jump out of the relegation zone, so we’ve got to reflect on it and we’ll be analysing the game like we always do, to see where we need to improve.”

Town now face a game which could well define their season, as they head to fourth bottom Derby County on Good Friday, knowing that defeat will almost certainly consign them to League One next term. A draw might not still be good enough either, with Town having to play three play-off chasers in their last three matches, hosting Bristol City and Coventry City, plus going to West Bromwich Albion on the final day.

Clark himself recognises the importance of the fixture, adding: “We’ve been on a good run, there’s been a real feel-good factor around the club, with the crowd and the fans, especially away from home. We’ve just got to pick ourselves up and go again because Friday is a massive game now. It’ll be a great atmosphere and it’s one game we need to win, definitely.”