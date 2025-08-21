Hatters midfielder called up by Northern Ireland for World Cup qualifiers

Saville will face Luxembourg and Germany

Luton midfielder George Saville has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Luxembourg and Germany.

The 32-year-old has won 60 caps since making his debut during a 3-1 defeat to Germany in October 17, as his most recent outing saw him gain an assist in the 1-0 friendly victory over Iceland in June, just prior to signing for the Hatters. Saville, who has played four times for Town after arriving at Kenilworth Road, scoring his first goal in Tuesday night’s 1-0 success against Wigan Athletic, will head to the Stade de Luxembourg on Thursday, September 4 for their first group stage match against Luxembourg, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

He then takes on Germany at the Rhein-Energie-Stadion in Cologne on Sunday, September 7 (7.45pm BST), as manager Michael O’Neill makes three changes from the squad chosen for the friendlies against Denmark and Iceland. A statement on the Northern Ireland website said: “Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan from Birmingham City, is back in the panel.

George Saville has been called up by Northern Ireland - pic Joe Dent/theposh.com

"He has replaced Plymouth Argyle keeper Conor Hazard, who is currently recovering from a knee injury. Bolton Wanderers captain Eoin Toal is also back. He has missed the past two international camps through injury. Another returnee is Stevenage forward Jamie Reid, who has had a bright start for his club in EFL League One this season.

“San Diego defender Paddy McNair, who was unable to play in the June friendlies after picking up a knock in squad training prior to the matches, will be aiming to add to his 75 caps after being named in the panel. Missing out this time are Chesterfield striker Lee Bonis and Dundee defender Aaron Donnelly. They have dropped to the standby list.

"Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown is unavailable due to injury. He damaged a knee ligament towards the end of last season. The 27-year-old is expected to return to action by the end of next month. Also still unavailable is Jordan Thompson. The midfielder, who joined Preston North End from Stoke City earlier this summer, will be on the sidelines for several weeks following ankle surgery.

Full squad. Goalkeepers: Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Blackpool, on loan from Birmingham City), Luke Southwood (Bristol Rovers). Defenders: Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard (both Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Oxford United), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Paddy McNair (San Diego), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth).

Midfielders: George Saville (Luton Town), Shea Charles (Southampton), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Ethan Galbraith (Swansea City), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Wycombe Wanderers), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Callum Marshall (West Ham United), Jamie Donley (Stoke City, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur). Forwards: Dion Charles (Huddersfield Town), Jamie Reid (Stevenage), Dale Taylor (Blackpool), Ronan Hale (Ross County).