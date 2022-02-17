Hatters midfielder Campbell eager to look at what went wrong in Blues defeat ahead of Baggies clash

Town midfielder Allan Campbell

Luton midfielder Allan Campbell insists his side need to look at exactly what went wrong against Birmingham City last weekend ahead of this Saturday’s clash against West Bromwich Albion.

The Hatters fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at St Andrew’s as they surrendered their five game unbeaten run with a whimper, conceding some poor goals in the process.

Although it was just a second defeat in 10 Championship encounters, Campbell didn't think they could just brush the display aside after falling to a second heavy loss against the Blues this term, following a 5-0 reverse at Kenilworth Road back in August.

He said: “We can’t just dust it off, we need to look at the negatives of the game and what we can improve on, but then don’t get too down on it.

“There’s a lot of games, a lot of football to be played, so we need to make sure we take that into the next run of games.

“Two games we’ve been poor, the poorest games in terms of doing the basics well, but it’s football.

"You can’t dwell on that too much, we just need to ready to go again next week, we just need to keep pushing and looking up.

“We’ve got a good weeks training, so that’s been a rare occasion for the past month or two so that and get ready for next Saturday.”

Luton have been without a midweek game for the first time since early January this week, after playing nine matches in just 30 days.

On a rare free Tuesday night off, Campbell continued: “It’s been game after game, its been relentless.

“We’ve not had much time on the training park, so it will be a good chance to really get a good weeks training.

“Prepare to the maximum for what we can do and make sure the boys are ready and I’m sure they will be to go again on Saturday.”

On the challenge of facing a Baggies side who are ninth in the table, a point above the Hatters following their goalless draw with Blackburn Rovers on Monday night and under new management in Steve Bruce, Campbell added: “Anybody can beat anybody, I think you’ve seen that in the games we’ve played.

“We know we’re a good team and we can beat anybody on our day.