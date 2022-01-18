Hatters midfielder Campbell hopes his hamstring injury is nothing serious

Town midfielder Allan Campbell receives treatment for his hamstring injury

Hatters midfielder Allan Campbell is hoping his hamstring injury isn’t too serious after coming off against league leaders Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 23-year-old had been having a fine game against the Cherries scoring his first goal from 20 yards, with a brilliant strike into the bottom corner to put the hosts 2-0 in front, doubling up Lloyd Kelly's own goal.

However, on the hour mark the midfielder went down for treatment holding the back of his leg, but couldn’t continue, replaced by Fred Onyedinma.

Speaking afterwards about the injury, Campbell said: “I don’t know what the extent of it is, I felt my hamstring was tight, but I just think I need to see how the next 24 hours go.

“Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and I can manage it and be fine again for next week, but we just need to see how it goes.”

Campbell had been reluctant to come off in such a pulsating game that Town were leading 2-1 in, as although they were pegged back to 2-2, came through to triumph thanks to Kal Naismith’s stoppage time stunner.

He continued: “When it's a game like that, high intensity, end to end, you don't want to come off the park and I was loving it here.

“But I just need to be careful with that and manage it, hopefully it'll be nothing serious.

“The goals we could have done better on, but it’s all about the character after that.

"The changes that came on, we stuck to our task and really pushed to our last goal.

“Thankfully Kal came up with a bit of magic and put it into the corner and you’ve seen this place erupt, it was brilliant, great scenes and I thought we deserved it.”

It wasn’t just Campbell who had to go off, but Reece Burke as well, the defender replaced by Gabe Osho for the final 25 minutes.

Having gone 29 days without a competitive fixture recently due to Covid outbreaks, boss Nathan Jones knows how tough it is getting back into Championship action once more, adding: “They were really cramping up.

"I don’t think there’s any pulls but they were just so stiff because never how mind much training you do, how much running you put into them, you cannot recreate the intensity and the adrenaline of a Championship football game.