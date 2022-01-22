Hatters midfielder Campbell reaping the rewards from his attacking intent

Allan Campbell wheels away after making it 2-0 to Luton on Wednesday - pic: Gareth Owen

Town midfielder Allan Campbell is reaping the rewards from his license to get forward after notching a second goal is many games during the 2-0 win over Reading on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old made a fine run into the box to finish off an excellent team move by the Hatters, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu squeezing the perfect pass through the Royals’ back-line for Elijah Adebayo who in turn found the former Scottish U21 international to sweep home.

Campbell, who was on target from 20 yards against Reading at the weekend, has managed goals in successive matches once before during his career, that at Mothwell last season when scoring against Celtic and Kilmarnock.

Speaking about his midfielder's intent to get on the scoresheet, Jones said: “We encourage him to do that as he’s got a real, real good engine.

"At the end he was blowing up because on Saturday he had real stiff hamstrings, so we thought he wouldn’t be available for tonight, but the kid’s a warrior.

"He wanted to and then when he was really struggling tonight he kept making forward runs, so we had to take him off for his own good.

"If he adds goals to his game, then he’s really well rounded and he’s brilliant off the ball.

"He works hard, gets in people’s faces, constant work-rate, constant runs and if we can just add a little bit of quality then brilliant.”

Campbell’s strike backed up an equally clinical finish in the first half that put Town 1-0 up, although it won’t be one that defender Tom Holmes will want to see again, the centre half burying his attempted clearance from Amari'i Bell's cross past keeper Luke Southwood and into the bottom corner.

Jones added: “It was the first time we really played with any tempo.

"Peter (Kioso) won a big header, we got on seconds, we played it, Amari’i burst, he touched, whipped it in behind and it’s a difficult ball to defend.

"Until then we were a little bit passive in what we did, we weren’t under any threat, but we were a little bit passive.

"So we asked them just to pick the tempo up a little bit and any time we did we looked a threat.

"It was a wonderful move for the goal and we could have scored more as Allan’s had a glorious chance he’s hit straight at the keeper, that he probably should do better with.