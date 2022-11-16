Hatters midfielder Clark admitted it was a 'weird week' with Jones heading to Southampton

Town midfielder Jordan Clark played a big part in Luton's leveller on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark admitted it has was a ‘weird week’ leading up to the Rotherham United game on Saturday with the news that manager Nathan Jones was leaving the club.

The news broke on Monday morning that Jones was the heavy favourite to replace Ralph Hasenhüttl at St Mary’s, who was then sacked a few hours later.

Luton quickly confirmed the Welshman had been given permission to speak to the Saints about the vacancy, but only after their Tuesday night trip to Stoke, which the Potters went on to win 2-0.

Jones then travelled down to the south coast for talks with Southampton the next day, pictured at the club’s Carabao Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday that evening, before being officially unveiled as taking charge on Thursday, with assistant manager Chris Cohen and first team coach Alan Sheehan joining him.

Hatters’ players then had to prepare for their home clash with the Millers on Saturday, which eventually finished 1-1, under the guidance of interim boss Mick Harford, as reflecting on the events, Clark said: “It’s been a weird week.

"The Blackpool result (1-0 win) was a good one and then going to Stoke, obviously circumstances, but we can’t use that as an excuse, we weren’t good enough on the night.

“It’s been weird without Nathan, Chris Cohen and Sheez, it’s weird as they’re a big influence around the place.

“He (Jones) was such a big character, especially in his sessions.

Advertisement

"He was a loud voice, always wanted to push training and keep the standards so high, so no-one dropped their standards and you train how you play.

"He always wanted 100 per cent, the best we could be and Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan were the same, so they’ll be a big miss.”

Despite being disappointed to see the trio leave, Clark, who was signed by Jones in the summer of 2020 had nothing but good luck to wish them, continuing: “It’s tough, but I’m made up for him.

"He gave me a chance in the Championship which I’ll be grateful to him for forever, but him, Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have all done unbelievable.

Advertisement

“When Chris came in, he just transformed the whole club with his coaching style, he just made us so much better as he cares so much in the same way Alan Sheehan and obviously Nathan as well.

"So I’m just made up for them as they deserve their chance.”

With the speed of Jones’ departure, Clark hasn’t had a chance to say farewell to his now former boss, but is expecting to do so soon, as he added: “He had to shoot down from the Stoke game, and had to go and prepare for Liverpool, but I think he sent everyone a nice text.

"He’s going to ring every single player, he’s a top man and a real honest man, so he’ll be missed.

Advertisement