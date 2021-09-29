Hatters midfielder Clark has no recollection of sickening Baggies collision

Jordan Clark is clattered by West Bromwich Albion keeper Sam Johnstone at the Hawthorns

Town midfielder Jordan Clark has absolutely no recollection of the horrific collision with West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone that led to him being stretchered off at the Hawthorns last month.

Early in the second half, Clark went in to try and win the ball ahead of the Baggies stopper only to be wiped out by the England international, receiving over 15 minutes of treatment on the pitch.

He was eventually taken to hospital before being allowed to return home that evening, but on the incident, he said: “I don’t really remember it to be honest.

“I just remember the first half and it was a disappointing first half, then I just remember waking up in the hospital.

“I don’t even remember starting the second half, just remember playing the first half and being in the changing rooms at half time and then waking up in Birmingham somewhere.

“It wasn’t nice, wasn’t nice for my family, but they looked after me really well, the physios and the staff here at the club who are top class and then the ambulance people and at Birmingham hospital, they looked after me well.

“I’ve seen a few of the pictures back which weren’t nice viewing, but it’s one of them, I was fine the week after, the seven day protocol which is what it is for concussion.

“I was only out for a week with that, but just a fracture in my collarbone which was a bit of a slow burner really.

“I thought I’d be back a bit quicker, but it took its time to heal, so I’m very happy to be back.”

On whether he would go in for such a challenge again if the opportunity presents itself, Clark continued: “I’d tell myself I wouldn’t do it again, but if it’s there for the goal and to win the game, I think I probably would do it again, so let’s see what happens.”

After missing five matches, Clark was back in a Luton shirt the previous weekend, coming on against Swansea, while he was then involved from the start for Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Bournemough, completing 90 minutes.

The former Accrington winger had been the stand-out performer in pre-season, scoring a number of goals, which made the lay-off even more frustrating, as he said: "We started so well against Peterborough and then what happened, happened.

"It's never nice watching, especially when you can’t be with the lads and you want to help the team as much as you can, it’s not the same.

"But it’s behind me now, I’m just happy to be back.

"It was nice to be back last week, to come on at 3-0 and then concede the three goals like we did, wasn’t obviously the best game to come back to though.

"But it was nice to get a start and just a shame we couldn’t get the three points, but a lot of positives to take, we’ve just got to make sure we take it into the next game now."

Clark's injury came at the start of a nightmare run for boss Nathan Jones, who has seen a whole host of players unavailable in recent weeks for one reason or another.

They are finally starting to emerge from the treatment room though, as Clark added: "It’s been tough, a lot of lads have pulled up with injuries which is not good, but we've got a good team spirit.

"We've got lads who can come in and play, it’s a team game, it’s a squad game, which is why we recruited so well in the summer.