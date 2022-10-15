Town midfielder Jordan Clark

Town midfielder Jordan Clark insists his side will go into today’s clash against in-form QPR with a supreme confidence they can end their awful run against their opponents from West London and stretch their own unbeaten run to six matches.

The Hatters take on a R’s side that they have lost the last five of the last six games to, picking up a just a single point in that time, and have only triumphed once in their previous 22 league meetings.

Luton are currently on a five match unbeaten run in the Championship, with two wins and three draws, as although Rangers are are also five without defeat, they can top that, having won four, making it six victories from eight to leap up to third in the league

All this has been done under the stewardship of first time manager Michael Beale, who was assistant boss to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa before getting his first chance to go it alone in the summer.

However, Clark backed his side to prevail, as speaking to TalkSPORT yesterday, Clark said: “We’re in good form at the minute, we’re unbeaten in five so we will go in with a hell of a lot of confidence.

“We believe in our game plan, the squad we’ve got and we’re going for the win to keep moving up that league.”

“You never know with a different manager coming in.

“He’s worked under Gerrard as an assistant at Rangers and Aston Villa, so it’s his first job but he seems to have done really well and got them playing.

“When you have talented players, if you can get them into a structure and with a bit of confidence, it’s like a snowball effect.”

Luton’s main issue so far this season has been their form at Kenilworth Road with just one win to their name from seven outings, including four draws.

With the contest a sell-out this afternoon, the popular Clark wants to reward the home supporters, continuing: “You just have to give your best for them, that’s what they want.

"They’re a great fanbase, great support home and away and the least you can do as a footballer is give 100 per cent.

"If you can add a bit of quality, a few goals and try and get fans off their seats with a bit of good play, that stuff is an added bonus.

"They have taken to me really well and I love playing in front of them.”

Although QPR have a new manager at the helm in Beale, the 42-year-old is already the 11th longest serving in the division such has been the itchy trigger finger nature of the Championship’s owners this season.

With Jones having been at the helm for almost two and a half years now, his second spell in charge of the club, and Clark one of the Welshman’s first additions when returning, the midfielder, who has made 80 appearances since arriving from Accrington Stanley, is thoroughly enjoying his time in Bedfordshire.

He added: “I’m loving it and loving playing under the gaffer here.

"He’s intense but that is the way I like it and that’s the way I think the boys like it and obviously that transfers onto the pitch as well.

“I remember the first time I met him, he had a big PowerPoint presentation on me and I think he knew things about me that I didn’t know about myself to be honest.

“Coming in the first year just after they stayed up, the Great Escape, it has been brilliant so far apart from the COVID situation in the first year.

