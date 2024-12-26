Hatters midfielder Clark is desperate to fix Luton's 'majorly wrong' away form

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town looking for a first point on the road since September 14

Town midfielder Jordan Clark knows his side simply have to end their run of away form that he labelled as ‘majorly wrong’ when they head to Bristol City on Boxing Day.

The Hatters have returned pointless from their last seven outings on the road, conceding 22 goals in that time and finding the opposition’s net on just six occasions themselves, drawing blanks at Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United. With Town now heading away three times out of four, as following this afternoon’s clash at Ashton Gate, they travel to Swansea City and QPR, with a home match with Norwich City sandwiched in between, then asked if he felt his team-mates were starting to become concerned about playing outside of Bedfordshire, Clark said: “I don’t think so, I’ve not heard anyone mention it, but I don’t know if people are thinking it or it’s a mindset thing.

"There’s obviously something majorly wrong away from home because I thought the Norwich game, the gameplan was really good. We were well in the game and when we got to 2-2, we were probably the better team. Then basic errors on that day cost us as you can’t win any games, even more so away from home when that happens.

"You’re under pressure more, the fans are on you and it’s the way football is. It’s a tough league the Championship, it’s relentless and you’ve got to fight for as many points as you can. It’s something we’ve got to try and sort as quickly as we can as there’s a lot of football still to played and we don’t want this to keep going on for the rest of the season.”

At home things have been so different for the Hatters, losing just once in their last 10 games and winning four out of five after a thrilling end saw Derby County defeated 2-1 last Friday evening. That makes their away struggles it even more frustrating for Clark, as he added: “We know what we’re going to get at home and that’s the annoying thing, that’s the worrying thing as we’re at it at home and sometimes performances are not the best but we’re getting points.

"We’ve got a decent home record, but just coming away from home I don’t know what’s wrong. It’s something we’ve got to fix, look at ourselves in the mirror, look at ourselves as a squad and sort it quickly because half the season to go there’s a lot of points to get. We don't want to be down the bottom, we want to be pushing up, but it’s one of those things. It’s trying to get over this hoodoo of the away games which has been disappointing.”