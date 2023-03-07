Luton midfielder Jordan Clark has signed a new contract with the Hatters

Luton have announced that midfielder Jordan Clark has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a contract extension at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old joined the Hatters in the summer of 2020, arriving on a free transfer from League One side Accrington Stanley.

Clark, who had played for Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town beforehand, made his debut a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City, going on to score his first goal just 10 days later, with the winner at Reading in the second round of the competition.

He went on to feature 39 times that season, with three goals, including finding the net during the FA Cup fourth round defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Last term, Clark scored twice in 28 outings as the Hatters reached the Championship play-offs, but it is this campaign where he has really hit top form, with some magnificent displays for Luton.