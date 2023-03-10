News you can trust since 1891
Hatters midfielder extends Canaries loan deal and will face Luton in friendly

Young striker Allen will also feature against Town

By Mike Simmonds
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 4:22pm
Daniel Idiakhoa signs his deal at Luton earlier in the season
Luton youngster Daniel Idiakhoa has had his loan deal at Southern League Premier Central side Hitchin Town extended until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old moved to Top Field back in December, but has impressed during his 16 appearances so far, his most recent coming in a 1-0 defeat against table-toppers Tamworth at the weekend.

With the Canaries not having a game this Saturday, then they will host the Hatters' Development squad in a friendly on Monday evening, with Idiakhoa and fellow Town teenager Josh Allen playing for Mark Burke's side.

Admission to the 7pm kick-off will be by pre-purchased online tickets, as they can be purchased here.

Prices - Adults: £6; Concessions (60-79): £4; Teenagers: £2; Accompanied U13s: £1; Seniors (O80s): free.

Before the game on Monday, Phil Duffy will be signing copies of his new book ‘They Played for David Pleat at Luton Town’.

He will be joined by Mick Harford, Alan West and Wayne Turner, so anyone interested in buying a copy and getting it signed by the Hatters heroes should head to the Canary Club at Top Field from 6.15pm.

