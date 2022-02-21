Hatters midfielder extends loan deal with Rooks

Town midfielder Casey Pettit will stay at Lewes for another month

Luton Town midfielder Casey Pettit has extended his loan spell at Isthmian League Premier Division side Lewes for another month.

The teenager headed to the Dripping Pan back in January and has impressed for the Rooks so far, scoring his first goal during a 3-2 win over East Thurrock United recently too.

He didn't get the chance to add to his tally on Saturday though with the game against Margate postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A tweet on the Lewis official Twitter page said: "We are delighted that @LutonTown have agreed an extension to the loan deal for @casey_pettit and he will be staying with us for another month.

"Many thanks to The Hatters for their help."