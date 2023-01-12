Hatters midfielder faces a number of weeks out after undergoing groin surgery

Luton midfielder Luke Freeman is out for the foreseeable future

Town midfielder Luke Freeman faces a number of weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on the groin injury he picked up over the Christmas period.

The 30-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer after being released by fellow Championship club Sheffield United and had made 20 appearances in the league for Luton, scoring twice against Cardiff City and former club QPR.

However, after coming on the in the closing stages of the 3-0 victory at Loftus Road over Christmas, Freeman wasn’t involved in the squad for either the New Year’s Day trip to Huddersfield Town or FA Cup third round tie with Wigan Athletic either.

Speaking to the press today, boss Rob Edwards confirmed his absence will now be a longer period, saying: “Freezer unfortunately had to have more assessments after picking up his groin injury against QPR when he came on.

"He’s had to have surgery on there, which he had a couple of days ago, and so he’ll be missing now for a number of weeks.

"I can give you more detail on that further down the line, but at the moment, we will give him our support.

"He’s been in today to see everyone, but he’ll be out for a few weeks.”