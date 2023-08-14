Hatters midfielder faces lengthy spell out after suffering back injury at Shrewsbury

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a back injury while with Shrewsbury Town recently.

The 22-year-old had moved to the League One side on loan for the season last month and was on the bench for the opening day 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town.

However, he wasn’t in the squad for the 2-1 Carabao Cup loss to Shrewsbury and 2-0 defeat to Stevenage in the league on Saturday, as speaking to the club's official website about his absence today, manager and former Hatter Matt Taylor said: “We are waiting for it to be confirmed but I don’t think it’s positive news.

“I can’t give you any more detail other than that at the moment because I don’t have it myself.

“All I know is our physios are in contact with Luton’s physios to see what the best course of action is for Elliot.

“He came here with high hopes this season, but it does look like it’s a lengthy injury which may rule him out for a period of time.

"I don’t know how long that is going to be, we don’t seem to be having much luck on that (injury) front, but we can’t do anything about that.

Elliot Thorpe faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines - pic: Liam Smith

“What we can do is focus on the players that are fit, on the players that are healthy and make sure that whatever team is picked tomorrow night (against Burton), it goes out and gives everything for the shirt.

Thorpe himself tweeted regarding the injury: “Absolutely devastated to be ruled out for some time, extremely hard to take.